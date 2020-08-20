FORREST, WILLIAM CALVIN CAL GREENSBORO - MR. William Calvin "Cal" Forrest went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m., Friday, August 21 at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends before the service from 12 to 2 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street. Covid-19 measures and guidelines will be observed. Mr. Forrest proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard from 1952 1956 and was stationed in Baltimore, Maryland. Mr. Forrest was born June 17, 1932 in Greensboro, son of the late William S. and Myrtie Ann Forrest. He graduated from Guilford High School and was a member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church, now Aycock Fellowship. Calvin obtained his CLU insurance license right out of the military. He worked for several insurance companies during his career, the first being the Prudential Insurance Company of America, where he received in 1959, his first full year, "The Prudential Millionaire Club" for top nationalsales leader among 26,000 Prudential agents serving the United States and Canada. In addition to his achievement, he was an officer of the South-CentralHome Office Leaders Round Table. Later in his career, he started his own insurance company, Forrest Insurance Agency. Cal married the love of his life, Julia on December 16, 1950 in Lancaster, SC. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, William Tim Forrest and wife Teressa in Reidsville; daughter, Sheena Y. Forrest of Winston-Salem; granddaughter Kendal Forrest; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. His granddaughter Kendal brought him the greatest joy and happiness. The apple of his eye. Every Wednesday when she was little was "Kendal" day, spending time with her Nana and Granddaddy, doing anything and everything she wanted to do. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 69 years, Julia Thomas Forrest. He was a loving father and grandfather, devoted prayer warrior and faithful Christian. He leaves behind a legacy of wonderful memories for his family. He was a true example of what a godly father should be. He loved spending time working in his yard. Heaven will have the most beautiful grass now that Daddy is there to mow it. The family would like to thank AuthoraCare Collective (Hospice) for the wonderful care received during the last couple of months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Children's Home Society of NC or AuthoraCare Collective. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street is assisting the Forrest family.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.