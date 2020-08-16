NOVEMBER 24, 1930 - AUGUST 13, 2020 Martha Hayden Foust, 89, died August 13, 2020 at Clapp's Nursing Home, Pleasant Garden, NC. She was born in Leaksville, NC on November 24, 1930 to Turner Hayden and Beatrice Chambers Hayden. She retired from AT&T (Western Electric). She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Herman Odell Foust, Parents, Four brothers and One sister. Surviving are daughter, Beverly F. Kirmse of Climax, NC, son, Dan T. Foust, wife Gale of Surfside Beach, SC and daughter, Kathy F. Huber, husband Marvin of Browns Summit, NC. Grandchildren Todd M. Howell, wife Amy, Chad O. Howell, wife Jennifer, Benjamin Foust, wife Sarah, and Allison Foust. Great-Grandchildren Meghan Howell, fiancé Julian Hemphill, Matthew Howell, Kendall Howell, and Logan Howell. Great-Great-Grandchildren Max Foust, Bryson Howell-South, and Delaina Hemphill. She was the most loving, understanding person that anyone would ever want to meet. She loved her children, grandchildren and all their friends. Everybody knew her as "Gran" In fact, she loved everyone with No Judgement. A Private Service will be held at George Brothers Funeral Home with immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Contributions in memory of Martha Foust can be made to Good Shepherd Church, 4453 Sumner Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
Service information
Aug 17
Funeral Service
Monday, August 17, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
