JULY 23, 1926 - JULY 3, 2020 Ruth Marie Frericks, age 93, of Danville, Virginia, died on July 3, 2020 at her daughter's residence. Ruth was the sixth of nine children born to the late Fred C. and El Nora Lowdermilk Sr. on July 23, 1926. After graduating from high school, she moved to Washington, DC where she worked for the FBI. During her time in Washington, she met Frank J. Frericks. They were married on September 18, 1948. They had three children and moved to Maryland where they lived for 27 years. Ruth worked as a secretary at Pargas in Waldorf for 14 years until Frank retired and they moved back to North Carolina in 1980. She enjoyed going to church, flower gardening, reading Biblical books and Nicolas Spark's books. She also enjoyed holding her great-grandbabies and having visitors. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank J. Frericks, son John Frericks, and grandson Aaron Hayden. Ruth is survived by her daughter Patricia Hayden and son James Frericks; grandchildren: Dustin and Jay Frericks, Daniel Hayden and Joshua Frericks; great-grandchildren: Skylar and Ryver Frericks , Ethan, Alexis and Vanessa Frericks, and Cameron, Chase, Logan and Brielle Hayden. Surviving sister: Betty Gordon. Memorial services will be conducted on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Greensboro Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1320 Fleming Drive, Greensboro, NC. Masks must be worn and please follow social distancing. Flowers may be sent to Forbis and Dick Funeral Home on Elm St., Greensboro, NC between12 and 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Online guest register for those not able to attend the servive may be found at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick N. Elm Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.