MADISON Debra Chaney Frye, 64, died Saturday, July 11, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m, Thursday, July 16 at Colonial Funeral Home. Colonial Funeral Home is serving the family.

Service information

Jul 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 16, 2020
2:00PM
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC 27025
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

