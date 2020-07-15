MADISON Debra Chaney Frye, 64, died Saturday, July 11, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m, Thursday, July 16 at Colonial Funeral Home. Colonial Funeral Home is serving the family.
Service information
Jul 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 16, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC 27025
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC 27025
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.