MAY 7, 1926 - AUGUST 29, 2020 Bernard Francis Gabriel "Frank" of Greensboro, NC died on August 29, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania to Frank A. Gabriel and Julia Wadish. He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha; sister, Mary Canning; and brother, Francis Gabriel. Frank was a WWII veteran of the US Air Force and served in India, which provided his first taste of travel and adventure, a lifelong avocation. He was discharged from the Air Force in Greensboro, NC where he met and fell in love with his future wife, Martha Paisley, a nurse who fortuitously gave him an immunization during a routine doctor's visit. Their marriage lasted 45 years until her death in 1995. "A Yankee came South, fell in love, and stayed here for the rest of his life!" Frank had two careers during his working life. He was the manager for almost 20 years of the Boar and Castle Restaurant, a famous landmark in Greensboro now closed. He then spent over 25 years with the Greensboro ABC Board. He is survived by one daughter Martha Peck, MD (Ray) and two grandsons, Jason (Sneha) of Raleigh, NC and David (Jessica) of West Palm Beach, Fla. He has two great-grandchildren, Caden (4) and Maya (2), who reside in Raleigh. He was close to his niece, Ceylon Canning of Hawaii/ Brevard, NC. After his wife's death, Frank met Dorothy Jean Reese, his fiancee for over 12 years and with whom he had many travel excursions; served as joint hospitality ambassadors for Greensboro sporting and theater events; and expanded his circle of friends to include a monthly dinner club group. After Jean's death, another special woman, Marjorie Gittinger, entered his life and together they enjoyed church services, dinner dates, cultural events, and family gatherings. Frank, though a Northerner, adopted NC as his home and epitomized the "Southern Gentleman" in his dress and manners. He always endeavored to look his best--even hiking mountain trails in a bow tie at times! Never idle, he enjoyed staying "on the go"; gardening (his back porch formerly held a prized collection of cacti and succulents); home repairs (dubbed by family and friends as the "Fix It Man"). He was an informed and avid coin collector, as well as a collector of rocks, shells and shark's teeth. He had a lifelong love of adventure, travelling to most of the states in the US and the majority of the continents. Family and friends have used these words to describe him: perfectionist, generous, stubborn, self-made, fiercely independent, fun-loving, kind, and loyal. Family will have a private graveside service at Westminster Gardens on September 12. Memorials can be made to St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 109 W. Smith Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 or the Veterans USO, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677. Arrangements by Forbis and Dick Funeral Home in Greensboro, NC. Condolences may be sent to www.forbisanddick.com.
