GREENSBORO Rosetta Garner, 80, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Hargett Funeral Service, Inc., 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family.

