1964 - 2020 On Sunday, August 30, 2020 the Lord wrapped his arms around Anna Gates and carried her to her heavenly home. She was surrounded by her family. Memorial service will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service. Anna Louise Gates was born on February 18, 1964 to Tommie Ray Gates and Bobbie Ann Kelley in Greensboro. She loved Elvis. She was a child of God and a loving mother. Her smile lit up the room. Her laughter was contagious and she will be forever missed. Always and forever in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milan (Buddy) and Bobbie Ann Kelley; her biological father, Tommie Ray Gates; brother, Tony Ray Gates; and sister, Janice LaVern Gates. She leaves to cherish her memory: children, Michael Gates (Judy) William Cooper (Beth), Amanda Wesolowski (James), Anna Pedigo (Josh), Amy Long (Willie), Casey Morgan of the home and Teresa Hodge; ten grandchildren; brothers, Joseph Gates and Marty Kelly (Audrey); three nieces and two nephews; and a host of extended loving family and friends. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home prior to the service.
