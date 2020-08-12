Mr. Burnice Gaymon gained his wings peacefully on August 5th, 2020 in Philadelphia, PA. A native of Greensboro, NC, he graduated from Walter Hines Page Sr. High School and attended North Carolina A&T State University. His proudest moment was becoming a United States Marine. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents Mr. and Mrs. M.L. Gaymon, sister Dr. Irish Gaymon-Spencer (William), brother Mr. Ernest Gaymon (Anita), sister Janice Gaymon and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A private entombment ceremony will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guilford County Disabled American Veterans Association, Chapter 20, P.O. Box 4, Greensboro, NC 27402-0004. Please make all correspondence to Hinnant Funeral Service care of the Gaymon family, 512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406. Hinnant Funeral Service is assisting the Gaymon family. Hinnant Funeral Service 512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

Tags

Load entries