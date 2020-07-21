FEBRUARY 20, 1948 - JULY 19, 2020 Gooch Vaughn Gladwell, III, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his friends on Sunday, July 19, 2020, following a long battle with cancer. Born February 20, 1948 in Greensboro, NC, he was the son of the late Gooch Vaughn Gladwell, Jr. and Lula Haymore Gladwell. Mr. Gladwell was a US Navy veteran. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Fayetteville, GA as well as the Masons and the Shriners. Mr. Gladwell loved golfing and being out on the boat. He worked in transportation, even owning his own company, G & M Transportation. It was his life even though he never acquired his CDL. Mr. Gladwell was the life of the party and loved talking to people. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was a great friend. Gooch Vaughn Gladwell, V was the first grandson and they were inseparable. Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Brenda Craig Gladwell; a daughter, Nora Hokrein; a son, Gooch Vaughn Gladwell, IV (Ashley); grandchildren, Gooch Vaughn Gladwell, V, Beth Hokrein, and Riley Gladwell; and a special cousin, Robbie Abbott. Funeral services with military honors are pending. Memorial donations may be made to Regency Hospice, 600 Garden City Connector, Suite A, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family. Goldfinch Funeral Home - Conway 608 Beaty Street
