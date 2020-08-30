DECEMBER 24, 1942 - AUGUST 27, 2020 Janice Carol Vaughn Goldston, 77, passed away Thursday night, August 27, 2020, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Monday, August 31, outside the mausoleum at Overlook Cemetery. Born December 24, 1942 in Rockingham County, NC, Janice was the daughter of the late Herman Matthew Vaughn and Rebecca Tolbert Vaughn. She was a member of Spray United Methodist Church. Janice had worked for Old Dominion Freight Lines before becoming the Owner and President of US Transportation Services. She retired in 2013. She is survived by her two daughters, Amy Maness of Eden and Tammy Smith (Sam, Jr.), both of Eden; six grandchildren, Jennifer Westfall (Greg) of Wake Forest, Brandon Hylton (Jesse) of Roanoke, VA, Stephen Hylton (Abby) of Eden, Amanda Edwards (James) of Concord, Jessica Martin (Derrick) of Eden, and Brooke Maness (Tyler Dunn) of Raleigh; six great-grandchildren; and her special companion, Gabbie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R. Wayne Goldston. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hospice of Rockingham County and a special thank you to Amy, the Hospice nurse who took such great care of their mom. Memorial contributions may be made to Spray United Methodist Church, PO Box 690, Eden, NC 27289 or to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
