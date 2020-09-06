GORDON, SIDNEY HAMILTON MAY 10, 1935 - SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 Sidney Hamilton Gordon (85), died on September 4, 2020 in Asheville, NC. He was the son of the late Walter Albert Gordon, Jr. and Mary Polk Gordon. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Paschal Gordon; his son, Sidney Bruce Gordon (Sarah); his daughter, Beth Gordon; his grandchildren, Matthew, Alexandra, Elise (John), and Robert, as well as three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Albert Gordon (Rose). He is predeceased by his great-granddaughter, Daisy Stevens and his sisters-in-law, Jean Paschal Lippard and Joan Paschal Mansfield. Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the complete obituary is available at grocefuneralhome.com. Groce Funeral Home 72 Long Shoals Road, Arden, NC 28704
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.