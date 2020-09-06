GORRELL, LEE IRVING LEE IRVING GORRELL PASSED AWAY IN his Abbotswood home Sunday morning, August 30, 2020. Lee was born in Greensboro February 17, 1924, to Minnie O. and C.B. Gorrell. He graduated Greensboro Senior High (now Grimsley H.S.) in 1943. Lee attended Wake Forest University and served in the U.S. Army 3 years. He worked part-time for the James M. Pleasants Co. of Greensboro for 45 years along with 35 of those years being full-time with the U.S. Postal Service. Lee is survived by his wife Betty and her children Wade Wolbert of Lynchburg, VA, and Wendy Weiland of Punta Gorda, FL, daughter Gwyn Gorrell of High Point, NC, 3 grandchildren - Ryan Remmey of Greensboro, Brook (and Mike) Crowley of Advance, NC, Brandon (and Carrie) Brady of Petaluma, CA, and 4 great grandchildren George and Tess Crowley of Advance, NC, Noah and Gray Brady of Petaluma, CA. At 96, Lee was the longest living member (so far) of the Gorrell family. He had 3 deceased brothers, C.B. Gorrell, Jr., Robert Gorrell, and Jack Gorrell. His oldest daughter, Celia Remmey, also predeceased Lee. Lee enjoyed being a sports fan of basketball, baseball and football, both college and professional. Horse racing also caught his eye on TV and at the track. He loved rabbit hunts with his brother Robert, cousins and nephews on Robert's farm, though Lee only carried a stick. He was along to remember the stories to be exaggerated, and retold, for years. Lee was always available for a game of cards, at the drop of a hat, if you were prepared to lose your wager. Lee Gorrell was a winner in life to the very end. The family wishes to thank all the wonderful associates of Authoricare Hospice for their attention and kindness. Also, a special thank you to Heather Mercado, of the Abbotswood staff, for her devoted care and love. Memorial donations may be sent to Search Ministries, 1852 Pembroke Rd., Greensboro, NC 27408, or Authoricare Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Gorrell family. There will be a private graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
