JANUARY 24, 1932 - AUGUST 20, 2020 Dorothy Lee Murphy Gourley, 88, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Mt. Bethel Covenant Church followed by funeral services at 3 p.m. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are requested. Mrs. Gourley was born in Guilford County on January 24, 1932, to the late Reuben Martin Murphy and Ruby Jewel Walker Murphy. She retired from Jefferson Pilot Life Insurance Company and was a past employee of Blue Bell. Dorothy was faithful member of Mt. Bethel Evangelical Covenant Church where she was a member of the choir, past Sunday School teacher (from kindergarden to adult), and a member of the Ladies Society. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Julius Clay Gourley (2016); brothers Delbert, Alvan, Billy and Leon Murphy and a sister Leola Murphy. Survivors include son Julius Clay Gourley, Jr. and wife Catherine Southern Gourley; daughter Kathy Gourley Furniss-Roe and husband Allan Furniss-Roe; grandchildren Barry Furniss-Roe (Tonia), Brian Furniss-Roe (Mandy), Patrick Gourley (Ruth), Jessica Gourley Smothers (David); great-grandchildren Savannah Furniss-Roe, Lily Furniss-Roe, Kaleigh Furniss-Roe, Sofia Gourley, Addison Gourley, Levi Smothers and Joshua Smothers; brother Richard Murphy and sisters Faylene Murphy Bowman and Connie Murphy Kidd; a devoted niece Linda Gourley and several other nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law Ida Murphy and Beth Murphy; and a special family friend Doris Brewer. The family will receive friends other times at the residence. Special thanks to Dorothy's caregivers Stephanie Pruitt and Fiona McClintick. Memorial contributions may be made Mt. Bethel Covenant Church, 8130 NC Hwy 65, Summerfield, NC 27358. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.