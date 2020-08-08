FEBRUARY 3, 1952 - JULY 26, 2020 Whitsett - Dreama Charlene Greeson, 68, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Durham Regional Hospital in Durham. Dreama was born on February 3, 1952 in Greensboro, NC to the late Charles and Frances Allred Greeson. Dreama was a permanent resident of the Murdoch Center in Durham, NC, where she had many friends. She entertained them regularly with her humor, laughter and beloved dolls. Dreama enriched the lives of all who knew and cared for her. She looked forward to her visits from her family and they will forever miss the joy she brought to their lives. She was a member of Mt. Hope United Church of Christ where she grew up. A special thank you to the Mt. Hope Church and the community for their support and prayers through the years, especially remembering her through the holiday season. The family would like to express gratitude for her care and caregivers at Murdoch Center, especially Laura Olesko, director at Park View Cottage. Her survivors include by her brother, Clifton (Barbara) Greeson, brother, Gerald (Linda) Greeson, sister, Gloria Stec, sister, Jan (Jeff) Welker; brother, Kelly (Robert) Greeson, brother, Kevin (Melissa) Greeson and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hope UCC Church Cemetery by Rev. Kristen Gerner-Vaughn. There will be a public viewing from 12 until 5 p.m. on Sunday at Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorials may be made to Mt. Hope United Church of Christ, 2400 Mt. Hope Church Road, Whitsett, NC 27377. Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Service information
Aug 10
Graveside Service
Monday, August 10, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Mt. Hope U.C.C. Cemetery
2400 Mt. Hope Church Rd.
Whitsett, NC 27377
2400 Mt. Hope Church Rd.
Whitsett, NC 27377
