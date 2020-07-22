APRIL 24, 1929 - JULY 20, 2020 Lorene Clapp Greeson, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Roy C. Clapp and Alice Clapp Clapp and was married for 70 years to Hoy G. Greeson who died on August 4, 2019. She was a member of Mt. Hope United Church of Christ and enjoyed working with Vacation Bible School. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who truly enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her sons, Dean Greeson (Peggy) and Jerry Greeson; granddaughter, Amy Greeson and special friend, Brandon Jones; great-grandchildren, Noah and Ashlynn Greeson and Kendall Jones. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Hope UCC Cemetery by Rev. Kristin Gerner Vaughn. The family will be at the home of Dean Greeson at other times. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory 2205 S. Church St.
Service information
Jul 23
Graveside Service
Thursday, July 23, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Mt. Hope U.C.C. Cemetery
2400 Mt. Hope Church Rd.
Whitsett, NC 27377
2400 Mt. Hope Church Rd.
Whitsett, NC 27377
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.