GREENSBORO Elizabeth Gregory, 92, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Viewing at 1:30 p.m.; celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 6 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.

