May 30, 1952 - September 4, 2020 Barbara Carol Groover, 68, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 at Hospice Home at High Point. Carol was born on May 30, 1952 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Howard and Barbara (Beatty) Groover. Carol was preceded in death by her father, Howard Groover, her mother, Barbara Groover, and other cherished family members. She is survived by her son, Julian Groover, her brother, John Groover, her beloved dog, Bella, and countless friends. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401 at 1:00 PM and livestreamed on the Hanes Lineberry Facebook page. A visitation will follow. Every attendee must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Carolina Friends of State Parks, PO Box 37655, Raleigh, NC 27627; Arts North Carolina, PO Box 37638, Raleigh, NC 27627; or a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be offered at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/greensboro-nc/hanes-lineberry-funeral-home/7294. Hanes-Lineberry North Elm Chapel 515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.