DECEMBER 30, 1998 - JULY 19, 2020 Taylor "Griffin" Guill, 21, of NC Hwy 150, went home to be with his Lord, on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Reidsville Alliance Church with Rev. Peter Dodge officiating. The burial will follow in Reidlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at his parents' home. Griffin was born in Rockingham County and graduated from Reidsville High School, class of 2017. He was a tri-sport athlete playing football, wrestling, and baseball, being a 2-time state qualifier in wrestling. Griffin never met a stranger and to know him was to love him. He was a gentle giant and loved life! A true sportsman, Griffin loved hunting and fishing with his brothers, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dell Arrington. He is survived by his parents, Taylor and Melissa Guill; brothers, Jacob and Matthew Guill; maternal grandmother, Christene Comer and stepgrandfather, Ronald; paternal grandparents, Larry and Anita Guill; maternal great-grandfather, Maurice Arrington; paternal great-grandmother, Margaret Griffin; paternal aunt, Heather Swayne; maternal great-uncle, Mark Arrington; fiancée, Savannah Robertson; and a large extended family and many friends. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.