APRIL 24, 1938 - AUGUST 7, 2020 Suann Phyllis Hagmann, 82, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born April 24, 1938 to the late Raymond Donovan and Marjorie Donovan (Webster) in Rockford, Illinois, Suann was raised in Southern California and graduated from Montebello High School. She married Paul Lester Hagmann April 6, 1957. Suann lived in Southern California and raised two children Timothy Hagmann and Michelle Hagmann. She later moved to the Kansas City, Missouri area in the mid-eighties to take care of her aging parents (Raymond and Marjorie). Suann worked as an accountant until her retirement from Marion Merrill Dow in the Mid-nineties. After retiring she moved to Arizona from 2005 to 2013, then finally moved to North Carolina in 2013. Suann is survived by her son, Tim Hagmann and his wife Valie Wright; her daughter Michelle Hagmann; sister, Chenedra Gaines; grandson, Ryan Ford and his wife April Ventura. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 430 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27401. Online condolences may be made at www.advantagegreensboro.com.
