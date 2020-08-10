JULY 18, 1941 - AUGUST 7, 2020 Wilson Neil Hall, 79, died Friday, August 7, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Stoneville Municipal Cemetery. Face coverings are requested and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Wilson was born on July 18, 1941, in Rockingham County to the late Pleas Hall and Annie Throckmorton Hall. He was of the Baptist faith and retired with 21 years of service from Countryside Manor. Wilson loved Bluegrass music, especially playing the guitar with Hubert Lawson and the Bluegrass Country Boys. In addition to his parents, Wilson was preceded in death by his wife Edith Lois Tate Hall; brothers Ernest and Lewis Hall; and sisters Louise and Chattie Mae Hall. Survivors include grandsons Billy Lawson and wife Susan, Steve Pegram and wife Courtney; sisters Dorothy Kendrick (John) and Gladys Mabe; brother Billy Hall; nephews Ronnie, Ricky, and Billy Ray Mabe and nieces Patsy Whicker and Kathy Mabe and several other nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm Monday, August 10, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home, and all other times at the home of Billy Lawson, 169 Dahlia Lane, Stokesdale. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025

