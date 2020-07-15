GREENSBORO Cynthia Hampton, 62, died Saturday, July 11, 2020. Public viewing is 12 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 15 at Hargett Funeral Service, 905 E. Market St. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Hampton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

