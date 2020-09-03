NOVEMBER 10, 1940 - AUGUST 31, 2020 Dallas Wayne Hanover, 79, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. Dallas was born November 10, 1940 in Greensboro, NC to the late Clarence F. and Anita Frazier Kirkpatrick. He retired from Vesco and was a member of Guilford College United Methodist Church, where he had served as an usher for many years. Mr. Hanover enjoyed hunting, fishing and photography along with watching his grandchildren play baseball. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Hanover, on May 31, 2019. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Jean Terrell Hanover; two sons: Frazier (Julia) Hanover of Greensboro, Eric (Betsy) Hanover of Kernersville; five grandchildren: Brendan Drohan, Megan Cornett, Tyler Hanover, Joshua Hanover, Taylor Hanover; three great-grandchildren: Hannah Drohan, Jacob Drohan and Ava Cornett. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Greensboro, NC 27409 or the Alzheimer's Association, 4615 Dundas Drive, Suite 103, Greensboro, NC 27407. The family will have a private memorial service due to COVID-19 restrictions. They will receive friends from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
