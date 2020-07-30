JUNE 27, 1941 - JULY 17, 2020 Linda Hanson, age 79, of Greensboro, NC, a native of Yadkinville, NC, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was a waitress at the Waffle House & Jakes Diner for over 25 years. Linda was preceded in death by her parents W. Paul Doss and Dollie C. Doss, husband Charles Hanson, son Danny Hanson, granddaughter Crystal Bailey. She is survived by her daughters Terri Hatley and Jeri Stinson (Glen), 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and family and friends that loved her dearly. A service will be held at 12 p.m. on August 1, 2020 at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407 in the mausoleum. Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home 6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407
