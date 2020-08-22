JANUARY 14, 1936 - AUGUST 17, 2020 Susanne Moroz Harbison, age 84, of Jamestown, North Carolina, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home. She was born January 14, 1936 in Buffalo, New York to George Moroz, Jr. and Elizabeth Rabb Moroz. Susanne worked and retired from the Guilford County tax office. She loved the beach and enjoyed gardening and painting. Susanne was a friend to many and loved being with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen "Kathy" Leonard and her husband Tim Leonard; three grandchildren, Lawrence Leonard and his wife Tiffany Leonard, Elizabeth Critcher and her husband Jonah Critcher and Hallie Smith and her husband Chris Smith; two great-grandchildren, Elliana Critcher and Audrey Critcher; and one expected great-grandchild, Addison Leonard; and many beloved friends. A private family service will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SechrestFunerals.com for the Harbison family. Sechrest Funeral Service is honored to serve the Harbison family.
