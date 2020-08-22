Lenore Friedman Harrison, 91, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem after a brief illness. Lenore is survived by son Edward Mark Harrison and husband Frans De La Haye; daughters Sara Beth Harrison and Barbara H. Beeson and husband Roger; and grandsons Eric Brett Beeson and wife Jamie, and Scott Isaac Beeson and wife Bethann. Lenore was born August 26, 1928 in Miami Beach FL. She grew up in the midst of the Great Depression and was surrounded by her large extended family growing up. At 16, she attended a program for accelerated students at the University of Chicago, and transferred to University of Miami to finish her college education. She spent several years working in New York City before returning to her hometown of Miami Beach. She met and married the love of her life, Nathan 'Ned' Harrison in 1955, and began their life together in Miami. The family moved to North Tarrytown, NY in 1969, where Lenore made friendships that lasted her lifetime. She and Ned retired to Greensboro to be near their grandchildren. She lived most recently at Carolina Estates, where she continued to live independently. Lenore most enjoyed crossword puzzles, especially conquering the Sunday New York Times crossword week in and week out; she was a voracious reader and student of history, and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. And she was overjoyed to learn the news that she was going to become a great-grandmother in January, 2021. The family wishes to thank the staff at Carolina Estates and the medical teams at Moses Cone Hospital and Wake Forest Baptist for their compassionate, professional care of Lenore. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Hebrew Cemetery in Greensboro, with Rabbi Andy Koren officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family can welcome limited attendance by immediate family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations that help support the mission of Carolina Estates, the Alzheimer's Foundation. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Harrison family.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.