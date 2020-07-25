Mr. Joey Geron Harville, Sr., age 72, of Ramseur, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Hospice of Randolph. Mr. Harville was born on January 8, 1948 in Danville, Virginia to the late James Willis Harville, Sr. and Geneva Scott Harville. He was the owner and operator of Advanced Insulation Incorporated. Mr. Harville served his country in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Harville is survived by his son, Johnathan Harville, Sr. (Kelly); grandchildren, Johnathan Harville, Jr., Amanda Harville; son, Joey Harville, Jr. (Mercedes), granddaughters, Shelby Harville and Isabella Clifton; brother, James Harville (Janet); sister, Teresa Whitt (Timothy), nephew, Austin Whitt (Bridgett), great-niece, Trinity Whitt and great-nephew, Bentley Whitt. In addition to his parents Mr. Harville was predeceased by his niece, Angela Harville. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of Randolph, 446 Vision Dr., Asheboro, NC 27205. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Harville family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
