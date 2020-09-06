HATLEY, JUDITH NORTON CHAMBERS JUNE 10, 1945 - September 4, 2020 Judith Norton Chambers Hatley, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020 following a heroic battle with cancer. The family will host a celebration of her life at a later date. Friends are welcome to visit with the family at the home of her daughter, Lisa Clark, in Oak Ridge. A native of Durham County, NC, Judith was born on June 10, 1945 the daughter of the late Robert Lee Chambers and Anne Norton Chambers. She grew up in Durham and went on to attend the University of South Carolina. She then went on to assist her husband, Thomas Hatley, who preceded her in death, in the family business. Judith had two families. Her natural family and her Duke Family. As her father was a coach and athletic trainer at Duke University, she grew up an avid Duke Blue Devil fan, and was at home on campus along with students. Time spent with her children and grandchildren, though, was her treasure on earth. Surviving are 4 daughters Lisa Clark (Chuck) of Oak Ridge, Amy Hamilton of Greensboro, Melanie Hatley (Toby) of Stokesdale, and Molly Hatley (Ray) of Madison; 5 grandchildren Chelsea Forrest (Cody), Bailey Clark, Connor Doak, Savannah Hatley, and Zane Jackson; and 2 sisters Pat Groseth (Clark) of Pinehurst and Jo Carpenter (Jim) of Hillsborough. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Suite 104, Greensboro, NC 27409. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is honored to be serving the Hatley family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
