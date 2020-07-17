NOVEMBER 11, 1937 - JULY 14, 2020 Larry Houston Hatley passed away peacefully in Greensboro on July 14, 2020 at the age of 82. He was the son of the late Houston and Lucille Williams Hatley. Larry was the loving husband of Shelba Creed Hatley. They shared their lives as husband and wife for 63 years, living mostly in Greensboro. Survivors include his wife, Shelba, their children, Mark Hatley and wife Pam, Allison Hatley Harris and Mia Hatley, grandchildren Ben and Chris Hatley, Luke and Sidney Harris and brother Robert Hatley and wife Patricia. A drive-through visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Southeast Baptist Church, 5011 Liberty Road, Greensboro. An outdoor celebration of life will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, also at Southeast Baptist Church. The family is being assisted by Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel. Online condolences and service details may be found at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Southeast Baptist Church.

