HAWKINS, LAURA JEAN DECEMBER 19, 1929 - JULY 24, 2020 MADISON -Laura Jean Young Hawkins died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Countryside Manor in Stokesdale. She was born December 19, 1929 in Stokesdale to the late Garrett & Ima Young. Her first job was as a telephone operator with Lee telephone. Later she assisted her husband with managing Hawkins Drug in Madison NC for many years. She was active member in the local flower club, service league, and the First Baptist Church of Madison. She was an avid reader, an ardent UNC basketball and football fan. Backyard bird watching was a joy; Laura Jean was delighted each time a goldfinch would visit her feeder decked out in its brightest yellow, her favorite color. In addition to her parents, Laura Jean was preceded in death by her husband Clayburn I. Hawkins and a sister Mary Helen Mabe. She is survived by son Ken Hawkins (Kathy), daughter Jeanette Day (Dwight "Kip" Wait), sister Shirley Comer, nieces Susan Mabe and Meliea C. Bowman and nephew Frank Comer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rockingham Community College Foundation, Hospice of Rockingham County, or charity of the donor's choice. Mrs. Hawkins will lie in state from 11 am to 6 pm Monday at Colonial Funeral Home for anyone wanting to come in to sign the register book. A private church service will be held at a later date. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Service 127 Ellisboro Rd.
