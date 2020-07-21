August 15, 1937 - July 16, 2020 Margaret Ann Murrell Hawkins, 82, of Brown Summit, NC, went home to be with her Lord, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Margaret was born to the late Ernest Preston Murrell and Gertrude Boone Murrell. She had a love for Elvis Presley and working on crafts. Most of all she loved her family and will greatly missed. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis; sister, Glenda; sister-in-law, Cecilia. She is survived by her husband, Arthur Hawkins; son, Mike Hawkins and wife, Teresa; daughter, Kelly Loman; grandchildren, Josh and Whitney; great-grandchildren, Dennis, Brantley and Cayton; brothers, Gene Murrell, Johnny Murrell, Carey Murrell and wife, Carol; and good friend, Wanda Brown; as well as a large extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262.
