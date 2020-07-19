NOVEMBER 2, 1932 - JULY 15, 2020 Harold Bickerton Henderson Sr, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at The Home Place in Burlington. He was born on November 6, 1932, in High Point, son of the late William (Flake) and Frances Winston Henderson. Harold graduated from High Point Central High School and Guilford Technical Community College. Harold proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1952 1960. He was employed with Sterling Signs and Hedgecock Builders Supply, both of Greensboro. Harold was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church. He loved music and excelled at trivia games and will be remembered for being a true gentleman and a sweet kind man. Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Hutchens Henderson. He is survived by his children, Harold Henderson Jr and wife Shera, Ann Roberson and husband Randy, Wendi Murray and boyfriend Jim, Kim Lineberry and husband Tim; his grandchildren, Jessica Cerame, Brad Roberson, Tyson Henderson, Matthew Henderson, Andrew Hooks and Rachael Murray; and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at a later date for the family. Memorials in Harold's name may be directed to: Authoracare Hospice Burlington Office, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215 or The Home Place of Burlington, 118 Alamance Road, Burlington, NC 27215. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations 1720 Westchester Dr.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.