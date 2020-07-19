NOVEMBER 2, 1932 - JULY 15, 2020 Harold Bickerton Henderson Sr, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at The Home Place in Burlington. He was born on November 6, 1932, in High Point, son of the late William (Flake) and Frances Winston Henderson. Harold graduated from High Point Central High School and Guilford Technical Community College. Harold proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1952 1960. He was employed with Sterling Signs and Hedgecock Builders Supply, both of Greensboro. Harold was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church. He loved music and excelled at trivia games and will be remembered for being a true gentleman and a sweet kind man. Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Hutchens Henderson. He is survived by his children, Harold Henderson Jr and wife Shera, Ann Roberson and husband Randy, Wendi Murray and boyfriend Jim, Kim Lineberry and husband Tim; his grandchildren, Jessica Cerame, Brad Roberson, Tyson Henderson, Matthew Henderson, Andrew Hooks and Rachael Murray; and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at a later date for the family. Memorials in Harold's name may be directed to: Authoracare Hospice Burlington Office, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215 or The Home Place of Burlington, 118 Alamance Road, Burlington, NC 27215. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations 1720 Westchester Dr.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries