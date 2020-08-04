SEPTEMBER 5, 1938 - JULY 30, 2020 Thomas Michael Henderson, husband, father, artist, accountant, savvy investor, avid reader, and lifelong punster, passed away on July 30, 2020 in his adopted home of Greensboro, North Carolina. Michael, as he was known by friends and family, was born on September 5, 1938 in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, where he grew up in the company of his parents, Angela and Conroy, brothers Douglas and Donald, and sister Lenore. By all accounts, Michael was a spirited, creative, athletic, and intelligent child. Michael spent his youth and early adulthood in his home town where following high school he commenced a successful career as a chartered accountant. A partner in the accounting firm of Ernst & Young, he practiced his profession in Thunder Bay, Toronto, and Edmonton, acting as external tax advisor to some of Canada's largest public companies. He had the good fortune to be able to retire in middle age and took the opportunity to follow his artistic passions, earning a bachelor of fine arts at the University of North Carolina at the age of 58. Michael spent his retirement years feeding his right brain by painting and creating, while sustaining his left brain by reading prolifically and managing his investments. He was truly a well-rounded person with a wide variety of interests. Above all, Michael was a devoted husband to his wife, Jan Anderson, a caring father to the three children from his earlier marriage to Janice Henderson, Barbara, Brian and David Henderson and their respective life partners, and a delighted grandpa to his grandchildren Claire and Dylan Stevens. Michael was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2019 and underwent several months of difficult but successful treatments. Sadly, overlapping health issues caused his health to deteriorate rapidly and ultimately irreversibly in the past several weeks. Michael maintained his resolve and spirit until the end. His loving nature, wise advice, thoughtful perspective, and calm confidence will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, a private family ceremony commemorating Michael's life will be held at a future date. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Henderson family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
