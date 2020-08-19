JANUARY 9, 1922 - AUGUST 15, 2020 Shirley Owen Henley, 98, of Greensboro, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital. Due to Covid restrictions, an outdoor private inurnment will be held on August 25, 2020. Shirley was born January 9, 1922 in Altavista, Virginia, to the late Damron and Bertha Keesee Owen. She attended Averett College in Danville, Virginia. During World War II, while working as a secretary at Camp Pickett in Virginia, she met and fell in love with a dashing Air Force officer named Eugene Patrick "Gene" Henley. They were married on January 2, 1944, much to the chagrin of her 5-year-old sister, Judy, who was under the impression that Gene was going to marry her. She was predeceased by husband Gene Henley, son Eugene Patrick "Pat" Henley; brothers Damron, Edsel and Kermit Owen; sister Marilyn Owen Simboli. She is survived by sisters Charlean Fowlkes, of Burkeville, VA, Ruth Batt, of Melbourne, FL, and Judy Clark, of Murfreesboro, NC; daughters Susan Henley Yeager (Richard), and Holly Henley Grant, both of Greensboro; grandchildren Holley Yeager Bakich (Michael), of Tucson, AZ, Frank Yeager, of St. Joseph, MO, Christopher Alton (Julia), of Snohomish, WA, Patrick Alton (Erin), of Raleigh, Kelly Grant, of Greensboro, and Laurel Henley, of Aspen, CO; great-grandchildren Hunter Yeager (Kayla), of Liberty, MO, and Liam and Charlie Alton, both of Raleigh. Shirley was the quintessential Southern lady, always soft-spoken but possessing the ability to talk people into anything without an inkling of suspicion that they had been manipulated. She was a great cook, especially her fried chicken. When asked how she managed to live so long, she always replied, "Well, I didn't plan to do that." It appeared to her family that her secret to longevity was moderation in all things, which came naturally to her. She regularly attended exercise classes and took long walks practically every day. One of her great passions was golf, and she preferred to walk the course rather than riding in a cart. She made a hole-in-one while in her 80s, and, whenever anyone commented on that feat, she would modestly reply, "Well, it was only a par 3." She was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church for over 70 years and was continually active in the church, making lifelong friendships along the way. Shirley was a very social person, and at the time of her death, she had enduring friendships with people of all ages. She spent the last six months of her life at Abbotswood, joyfully partaking of all amenities, including Happy Hour. She made many new friends there, as well as some old friends who were already there. She was a force of nature and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406; or the Thompson Children's Home, 6800 St. Peter's Lane, Matthews, NC 28105. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Henley family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.forbisanddick.com.
