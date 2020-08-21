WINSTON-SALEM Osbaldo Hernandez-Caracheo, 47, died Friday, August 14, 2020. A viewing and gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, August 22 at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Ave., Greensboro. Interment will be held in Mexico. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.

