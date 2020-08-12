THOMASVILLE George HighSmith, 97, died Friday, August 7, 2020. Funeral service will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, August 15 at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Dr., High Point.

To plant a tree in memory of George HighSmith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries