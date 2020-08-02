APRIL 17, 1942 - JULY 28, 2020 Brenda Greene Hilemn, 78, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in her home. Born on April 17, 1942 in Candor, NC, to the late Verbie and Bertha Greene. She was married to the late Robert "Bob" Hilemn, who died in 2018. After high school, she went on to graduate from Kings College, Charlotte, NC. Her first full time job was at Myers Park Country Club, Charlotte, NC. She then relocated to Greensboro, NC where she met Bob Hilemn. Brenda was owner of Hilemn Properties, LLC and Sterling Sign Corporation for many years before retiring in 2005. She was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church and an active member of her Circle group. Caring for people was something Brenda loved. She was a no nonsense person who would roll out the carpet if you were in need. Much of Brenda's adult life evolved around making sure people in her circle of influence did their best. If your were an employee, family member, or friend she spoke her opinion good or bad. Many individuals endeared themselves to her because of this rare character trait. She loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them at her home on the lake in Sedgefield Lakes. She really enjoyed watching her granddaughters dance, cheer and rowing. Brenda is survived by sons Jason Hilemn (Abby) of Greensboro, NC and Terry Hutchison (Nanette) of Greensboro, NC. Daughters, Keelie Ryan (Bill) of Rocky Mount, NC, Carroll Nance (Wayne) of Greensboro, NC, Heidi Makley of Kinston, NC. Grandchildren, Madison, Brandon, Molly, Ellie, Lacey, Conleigh, Bud, Katy, Elizabeth and Joseph and 2 great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. A private service will be held in September. Triad Cremation and Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street
