Cynthia "Cindy" Charlene Hipps, age 66, of Greensboro passed away Friday July 3, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held 5:00 PM Tuesday July 21, 2020 in the worship center of Lawndale Baptist Church with Rev. Jon Boling officiating. COVID 19 restrictions will be observed including the wearing of facial masks and social distancing. The family understands and appreciates if anyone with a fever or is feeling ill does not attend the service. Cindy was born July 17, 1953 in Greensboro to the late John and Corina Hipps. She retired in September of 2019 from Wake Forest Baptist Health after 18 years of service in the Digestive Health Department. She was a member of Sixteenth Street Baptist church, then Jessup Grove Baptist church, and attended Lawndale Baptist church in recent years. Cindy was famous for the beautiful birthday and celebration cakes she made for both friends and family. She was also good with crafts such as knitting and crocheting. Cindy is survived by her sisters Susan Alberty (David) of Browns Summit, and Carolyn Linnane (William) of Lancaster SC, brothers Steve Hipps (Linda) of Prosperity SC, and John Hipps (Sandra) of Browns Summit, and sister in law Charlotte Helms (Leonard) of Clover SC. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Sara Mize (Nathan) of Kernersville, Matthew Alberty (Robin) of Cumming GA, Casson Roach (Jacob) of Town and Country MO, Sydney, Luke, Rachel, and Sterling Helms of Clover SC, and great nieces and nephew Ainsley, Cadence, Ellis, and Huck Alberty all of Cumming GA along with Baby Mize arriving in January 2021. Cindy was ecstatic about welcoming a new baby to the family. Cindy will also be missed by many friends and coworkers who loved her dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lawndale Baptist Church at 3505 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC 27408 or to the Out of the Garden Backpack Ministry at P.O. Box 4331 Greensboro, NC 27404. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
