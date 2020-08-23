AUGUST 26, 1930 - AUGUST 14, 2020 Mary Ann Swan Hoadley, 89, of Greensboro passed away Friday, August 14. Born on August 26, 1930 In Naugatuck, CT she was the daughter of Arthur W. Swan and Theresa Josapawick Swan. Mary Ann attended local schools, graduating from Naugatuck High School in 1948. She then attended Colorado Women's College in Denver, graduating in 1951. After living and working for a year in Denver, Mary Ann returned to Naugatuck where she married Calvin A. Hoadley on Sept. 12, 1953. They were married for nearly 65 years, until Cal's death in 2018. After living in Naugatuck, Camillus NY, Bethel and Brookfield CT, Mary Ann and Cal and their three children moved to Greensboro in 1973 with Cal's employer Ciba-Geigy. Mary Ann was active in the Piedmont Herb Society and the P.E.O Sisterhood. She enjoyed classical music and was an annual supporter of the Eastern Music Festival. Mary Ann loved to travel and her favorite places to visit were the English countryside and the American West. She was happiest when planning a detailed itinerary for her next trip and then exploring Yorkshire , the Grand Tetons, or one of the many places she loved. She was a keen hiker and her 'happy place' was Chautauqua Park at the foot of the Flatirons in Boulder CO. In addition to her parents and husband Mary Ann was predeceased by her brother, Eric Swan, and a sister, Mildred Kandz. She is survived by her son Robert Hoadley of Greensboro, her daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth Hoadley and Aldo Hubert of Greensboro, and son William and daughter-in-law Pat Hoadley of Boulder CO, and a sister, Clarice Fitzgerald of Easton CT. A private celebration of Mary Ann's life will take place in Colorado at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Carriage House Senior Living Community for caring for Mary Ann in her final years. Memorials may be made in Mary Ann's name to AuthoraCare Collective of Greensboro (formerly Hospice of Greensboro), 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 Triad Cremation and Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St.Greensboro NC27407
