STONEVILLE Barbie Brown Holt, 67, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 1 at Skyline Memorial Gardens, 1230 Old Buck Shoals Rd., Mt. Airy. She will lie in state Friday afternoon, 2 to 6 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home in Eden.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbie Holt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries