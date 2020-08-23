APRIL 27, 1939 - AUGUST 4, 2020 Richard John Huddy, 81, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Pennybryn at Maryfield. Richard was born April 27, 1939 in Carbondale, Pennsylvania to the late Maurice D. and Clementine Simon Huddy. He was of the catholic faith. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a brother Dale Huddy. Survivors include two brothers: Gerald Huddy and wife Elaine of Jamestown, NC and Donald Huddy of Glen Burnie, MD; two nephews: Michael V. Huddy of Greensboro and Stephen P. Huddy and wife Angie of Oak Ridge. A private memorial service will be held due to COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Patient Fund of Pennybyrn at Maryfield. 1315 Greensboro Road, High Point, NC 27260. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Huddy family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.forbisanddick.com.

Tags

Load entries