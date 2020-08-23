APRIL 27, 1939 - AUGUST 4, 2020 Richard John Huddy, 81, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Pennybryn at Maryfield. Richard was born April 27, 1939 in Carbondale, Pennsylvania to the late Maurice D. and Clementine Simon Huddy. He was of the catholic faith. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a brother Dale Huddy. Survivors include two brothers: Gerald Huddy and wife Elaine of Jamestown, NC and Donald Huddy of Glen Burnie, MD; two nephews: Michael V. Huddy of Greensboro and Stephen P. Huddy and wife Angie of Oak Ridge. A private memorial service will be held due to COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Patient Fund of Pennybyrn at Maryfield. 1315 Greensboro Road, High Point, NC 27260. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Huddy family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.forbisanddick.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.