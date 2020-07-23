DECEMBER 29, 1939 - JULY 21, 2020 Jefferson Davis Hughes, Jr., 80, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 29, 1939 in Spartanburg, SC to the late Jeff Davis Hughes, Sr. and Virginia McGee Hughes, and was the husband to Glenda Rebecca Shepherd Hughes of 54 years. Jeff retired from Sara Lee Hosiery. He was a graduate of The Citadel, an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow. A volunteer and large supporter of the Morrison Disciple Prison Ministry, Our Daily Bread Pantry of Rockingham, NC; and First United Methodist Church of Rockingham, NC. Jeff also served in the National Guard. Survivors other than his wife, Glenda Hughes, include his daughters, Karla Hughes Holsclaw (Steven) and Robin Hughes Kennedy (Michael Price); grandchildren, Jeff and Caroline Holsclaw; sisters, Harriet Hadley and Margaret King (Joe), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jimmy Hughes. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Bethlehem Christian Church Cemetery by Rev. Mike Sykes and Rev. Allen Bingham. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Richmond County, 1119 US-1, Rockingham, NC 28379, Our Daily Bread Food Ministry, 108 S. Randolph St., Rockingham, NC 28379 or to First UMC of Rockingham, 410 E Washington St., Rockingham, NC 28379. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory 2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
