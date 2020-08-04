Betty "Bett" Kenny Hunt, 84, of Whitsett, NC, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Helen Kenny; and her brother Robert Neil Kenny. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John Edwin Hunt, Jr.; two sons, John Edwin Hunt, III and wife Tonnette, George Ashley Hunt and wife Wendy; and granddaughter Laura Ashley Hunt. Mrs. Hunt was born in Richmond, VA, on January 29, 1936. She was a 1958 graduate of William and Mary College and later earned a master of library science degree from UNC Greensboro. Bett was formerly head librarian at the Oak Ridge Military Academy and enjoyed reading and spending time with friends and family. A private memorial service will be held for family members. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel 1118 North Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401

