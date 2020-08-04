Betty "Bett" Kenny Hunt, 84, of Whitsett, NC, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Helen Kenny; and her brother Robert Neil Kenny. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John Edwin Hunt, Jr.; two sons, John Edwin Hunt, III and wife Tonnette, George Ashley Hunt and wife Wendy; and granddaughter Laura Ashley Hunt. Mrs. Hunt was born in Richmond, VA, on January 29, 1936. She was a 1958 graduate of William and Mary College and later earned a master of library science degree from UNC Greensboro. Bett was formerly head librarian at the Oak Ridge Military Academy and enjoyed reading and spending time with friends and family. A private memorial service will be held for family members. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel 1118 North Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.