MARCH 15, 1967 - AUGUST 13, 2020 Daniel Glen Hunt, 53, known by loved ones as "Danny" has gone to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born to Edward Ray Hunt and Ellen Ferrell Hunt on March 15, 1967. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents, Edward Ray Hunt and Ellen Ferrell Hunt of Greensboro, NC, his sister Belinda Hunt Wile and her husband Eric Wile of Greensboro, NC, and his brother Mark Edward Hunt and his wife April Reynolds Hunt of Climax, NC. A founding resident of the Meadowood Home, in Greensboro, NC, Danny helped educate the publics attitude toward peoples with autism and mental disabilities with his case in the 1970s and early 80s and was responsible for many of the current techniques and establishments specializing in working with those with his condition. He called the Meadowood Home his residence for over 30 yrs. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 18th at 12pm with visitation starting at 11am at Monnett Road Baptist Church, at 6033 Monnett Road in Julian, NC. A graveside service will be held at Gilmore Memorial Cemetery in Julian, NC, at 1pm. Pastor Chris Vance and Pastor Ron Kimble will officiate. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC. If anyone should choose, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to The Organization for Autism Research, (OAR). Triad Cremation and Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.