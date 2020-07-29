Linda Brooks Hunter, age 71, passed away peacefully at the Beacon Place in Greensboro, NC, on July 26, 2020, after a 21-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born August 28, 1948, in Greenville, SC, to George and Myrtle Brooks. Linda is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Sam Brooks; sister, Joyce Brooks McKinney; and nephew whom she raised as her own son upon her sister's early death from breast cancer, Boyd Phillip McKinney III. Linda graduated from Lincoln High School as a part of the class of 1966. She loved to sing in the church choir, crochet, and do crossword puzzles. Ms. Linda Hunter also shared her love of food such as fried chicken, Reese's cups, Honey BBQ Fritos, and seltzer water. Her hands were rarely still, as she was a servant leader and the epitome of a devout Christian. Linda was a loyal and faithful member of Cedar Grove Tabernacle of Praise for over 25 years, serving as a beacon of light and a prayer warrior to many. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Psalm 23:1-6 "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all of the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." For many years, Linda worked at American Express, prior to her cancer diagnosis, where she made lifelong friendships and served as a mentor to incoming employees. It suited her selfless heart. Her greatest accomplishments were being a mother and grandmother. Linda's love for them resonated through her spirit, until she took her last breath. She will forever be their angel watching over them. Ms. Linda Hunter is survived by: her son, Weslan Chaney Hunter; daughter, Joi-Lissette Hunter; granddaughters, Makayla Hunter, Camryn Hunter, and Journi Hunter; grandsons, Sammie Hunter, Jordan Hunter, and Tremaine Propst; niece, Tarnita Lewis; three great-nephews; and several cousins, lifelong friends, and church members who she loved and adored. The funeral service is private. People's Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.