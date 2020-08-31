MAY 20, 1946 - AUGUST 22, 2020 David Harrison Idol, II died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home on Hillcrest Dr. in High Point. He was 74 years old. David was born May 20, 1946 in High Point to Percy Cornelius Idol and Lillian Small Idol. He was educated at Woodberry Forest School, King's College, Taunton, and Yale University, and he received his B.A. and J.D. degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his law career as a clerk for U.S. Appeals Court Judge John A. Fields in Charleston, West Virginia, and he then served as Assistant District Attorney in High Point and Greensboro. He opened a private law practice in High Point in 1983, where he worked until his retirement in 2016. He worked to build a practice that served his community, and he was passionate about helping his clients, many of whom became dear friends. As a native son of High Point, he was proud of his city and was active in civic affairs. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, where he was honored to serve several years on the Vestry, including a term as Senior Warden. The roles he loved most, however, were those of husband, father, and grandfather. On Dec. 5, 1981, he married Helen Louise Taylor of Greensboro. Together they raised two children and enjoyed many happy years. In the last years of his life, he showed bravery and grace in the face of illness, inspiring those around him with his positive attitude and sense of humor. He left this world surrounded by his adoring family. He is survived by his wife; daughter, Marianne Idol Rozovski, and her husband, David Rozovski; son, David Harrison Idol III, and his husband, James Edgar McBride IV; grandson, Alexander Harrison Rozovski; brother, Walter Idol; sisters-in-law, Eliza Taylor and Kathy Tritschler; brother-in-law, Paul Taylor; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Idol, Walter Idol, Patrick Taylor, and Lindsey Salter. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Alemshay Eseat and Sitina Kerim, for their loving care and devotion during his illness. A private, family service was held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, presided by Fr. David Umphlett and Fr. Gus Chrysson. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 108 W. Farris Ave, High Point, NC 27262, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is in charge of arrangements. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC
