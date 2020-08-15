SNOW CAMP Charles "Worth" Isley, 93, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15 at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery, Burlington. Rich & Thompson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Service information

Aug 15
Graveside Service
Saturday, August 15, 2020
11:00AM
Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery
4612 Friendship Patterson Mill Road
Burlington, NC 27215
