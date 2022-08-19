Jarrell Jr., Chief Apostle Archie Decatur

CHIEF APOSTLE ARCHIE Decatur Jarrell Jr. , died Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Funeral will be Saturday, August 20, at 12:30 p.m., at Abundant Life Church International, 560 Farragut St., Greensboro, NC 27406. There will be a public viewing on Friday, August 19 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Tabernacle of Praise, 2401 E Bessemer Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
