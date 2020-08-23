MARCH 18, 1934 - AUGUST 16, 2020 Dr. Jack Marius Jarrett, a renowned musician and North Carolina native, died at age 86 after a brief illness. Jarrett was a composer, conductor, professor, and software visionary. Formerly head of the Composition Department at Berklee College of Music, Jarrett was a brilliant instructor, with a published textbook titled, "Music Composition." His choral, orchestral, and operatic works were performed worldwide by groups like the London Symphony Orchestra and published by Warner Brothers and others. Jarrett was profiled in Time magazine for his revolutionary music composition and performance software, Notion, which is now published and distributed by Presonus Audio Electronics. Despite these many achievements, Jarrett is perhaps best remembered as a humble and generous teacher and colleague. Music was at the heart of everything he did. He could often be found walking while humming and conducting the music he constantly heard in his head. He was greatly loved and admired by his family, friends, colleagues and students. Born in Asheville in 1934, Jarrett studied at Western Reserve Academy, University of Florida, Eastman School of Music, Indiana University, and the Hochshule für Musik. He is the recipient of numerous awards and grants, including a Ford Foundation grant and Fulbright scholarship. Jarrett also taught at Dickinson College, University of Richmond, UNC-Greensboro, and VCU. Jarrett is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Flynt, daughters Elizabeth Spidell and Lori Jarrett, son-in-law Ram Sethuraman, grandsons Kartik and Vikram Sethuraman, and granddaughter Maya Spidell. He was preceded in death by wife Shirley Mae Walker. His self-published works can be found at his website. The family requests that donations be made to the Jack M. Jarrett Scholarship Fund in lieu of flowers.

