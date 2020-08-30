JULY 20, 1977 - AUGUST 23, 2020 Penny Elizabeth McIntyre Jeffreys, age 43, of Mebane passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Penny was a native of Guilford County and a manager at Domino's Pizza in Greensboro. Her children were number 1 to her, but she also loved everyone. She enjoyed photography and was always glad to give a helping hand. Penny is preceded in death by her granny, Alice Murdock. She is survived by her children: Johnathon Jeffreys (finance Tara Gladden) of Asheboro, Newman Jeffreys of Mebane and Emily Jeffreys of Mebane; grandchildren: Jace Steed and one on the way; father: Larry Lee McIntyre of Greensboro; father of her children: Johnny Jeffreys of Randleman; siblings: Kitty Hall of Greensboro, Robert McIntyre of Weirsdale, FL., Kelly Ratliff (Timothy) of Asheboro, and Charles McIntyre (Deanna) of Weirsdale, FL.; several nieces and nephews. Penny's urn and registry will lie in state Monday, August 31, 2020 from 1:00 - 5:00 PM at Pugh Funeral Home, 600 South Main Street, Randleman, NC. Pugh Funeral Home, Randleman is serving the Jeffreys family. Pugh Funeral Home 600 S. Main St.
