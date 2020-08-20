GREENSBORO Kathy L. Jenkins, 63, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 12 p.m., Friday, August 21 at St. James Baptist Church, 536 W. Florida St. Interment will be held in Piedmont Memorial Cemetery, 2716 McConnell Rd. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathy Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

